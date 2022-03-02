Burglars decamp with jewellery, cash in Tiruchi

March 02, 2022 17:04 IST

Burglars broke Into two locked houses and decamped with cash and gold jewellery weighing a little over eight sovereigns in Thuraiyur and Kollidam police station limits recently. The thefts were reported to the jurisdictional police station on Tuesday.

In her complaint, R. Yogalakshmi, whose husband is a lorry driver, locked the house at Chellipalayam and went to her relative’s residence at Perambalur a few days ago. Upon returning on Tuesday, she found the lock on the front door broken and gold jewellery weighing six-and-half sovereigns stolen from the bureau. Fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene and a detective dog too was brought to the spot. Thuraiyur police registered a case. In the second incident, unidentified persons made away with gold jewellery weighing two sovereigns and ₹34,000 cash from a locked house at Thalakudi near Tiruchi. The occupant of the house, K. Govindaraj, went to Coimbatore a few days ago. Upon return, he found the front iron grille gate and main door broken open and the jewellery and cash stolen. Kollidam police are investigating.

Advertising

Advertising