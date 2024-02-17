ADVERTISEMENT

Bundles of school uniforms found dumped in abandoned well in Pudukottai

February 17, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The villagers found bundles of red uniforms dumped in the well far away from a residential area and several half-burnt uniforms were seen lying near the well

The Hindu Bureau

Over 5,000 government school uniforms tied in bundles of 100 each were found inside an abandoned well in Akkachipatti village in Gandaravakottai block of Pudukottai district on Saturday.

The villagers found bundles of red uniforms dumped in the well far away from a residential area. Several half-burnt uniforms were seen lying near the well.

According to a source, the year 2018-19 was mentioned in these school uniforms, which were supposed to be distributed free of cost to government schoolchildren. However, it is unclear how and why these uniforms ended up in a well.

The local people informed the police, after which the uniforms were confiscated. The residents and activists in the area demanded strict action against the persons involved in the act.

