Bullock cart owners’ plea to reopen sand quarries

16 December 2021

The CITU-affiliated Sand Bullock Cart Workers Association has submitted a memorandum to the Water Resources Department here on Thursday demanding that the sand quarries exclusively allocated for them be reopened.

According to CITU State Secretary C. Jayabal, 23 quarries that functioned exclusively for the bullock carts across the State was shut in May due to the pandemic.

However, recently, the department citing the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board permission to open sand quarries announced that sand quarries would start functioning in the Coleroon river at Govindanattuchery (Pattukkudi) and Veeramangudi (Devangudi) in Papanasam taluk and Maruvoor and Sathanur in Thiruvaiyaru taluk.

Mr. Jayabal said the manner in which the announcement was made by the officials clearly indicated that the new quarries were to be opened for the benefit of those engaged in the movement of river sand using motorised vehicles. Similarly, sand quarries in the delta region allotted exclusively for bullock cart operators too should be opened.