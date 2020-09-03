Bullock cart operators stage protest

Tiruchi

Bullock cart operators and labourers, owing allegiance to the Tiruchi District Sand Bullock Cart Labourers Association, affiliated to CITU, staged a symbolic protest by cooking gruel near the Collector’s Office in the city on Thursday urging the Public Works Department to open exclusive sand reaches for bullock cart operators on the Kollidam river.

The protesters demanded opening of sand reaches, exclusively for the bullock cart operators, on the Kollidam river bed at Thalakudi, Koogur, Madhavaperumal Kovil and Killiyanallur as agreed during tripartite talks held in July.

Since the sand quarry meant for the carts on the Cauvery river remained closed since the lockdown and now on account of the water flow in the river, the livelihood of over 4,000 families have been endangered, said G. K. Ramar, president, of the association.

The agitators withdrew the agitation after senior Revenue Department officials held talks with their representatives and assured to take steps to open sand reaches for bullock cart operators.