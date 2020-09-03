Bullock cart operators stage protest

Bullock cart operators and labourers, owing allegiance to the Tiruchi District Sand Bullock Cart Labourers Association, affiliated to CITU, staged a symbolic protest by cooking gruel near the Collector’s Office in the city on Thursday urging the Public Works Department to open exclusive sand reaches for bullock cart operators on the Kollidam river.
The protesters demanded opening of sand reaches, exclusively for the bullock cart operators, on the Kollidam river bed at Thalakudi, Koogur, Madhavaperumal Kovil and Killiyanallur as agreed during tripartite talks held in July.
Since the sand quarry meant for the carts on the Cauvery river remained closed since the lockdown and now on account of the water flow in the river, the livelihood of over 4,000 families have been endangered, said G. K. Ramar, president, of the association.
The agitators withdrew the agitation after senior Revenue Department officials held talks with their representatives and assured to take steps to open sand reaches for bullock cart operators.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath