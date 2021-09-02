Bullock cart operator attempts to end life

Ariyalur

02 September 2021 20:46 IST

A 31-year-old bullock cart operator on Wednesday made an attempt to end his life at Udayanatham near T. Palur, demanding permission for bullock cart operators to transport sand from waterbodies.

According to sources, C. Baskar resorted to the move in protest against the State government and officials for failing to accord permission for the bullock cart operators to load and transport river sand. The incident occurred at the bazaar in Udayanatham. Onlookers, who witnessed the incident, swung into action to thwart his attempt and transported him to the neighbouring Government Hospital. He was later referred to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital where his condition is stated to be serious. Baskar was said to have been under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to end his life. The T. Palur police have registered a case and are investigating.

People in need of counselling can call the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline -104. Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention centre can be contacted at 044-24640050.