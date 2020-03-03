Bull tamer sustains tracheal injury

TIRUCHI

03 March 2020 19:40 IST

Twenty-eight persons, including a tamer, were injured at a jallikattu at Kovilur village near Alangudi in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

A total of 677 bulls and 250 tamers participated in the event.

Police sources said a tamer, B. Raghu, 24, of Kalamavur in Pudukottai district sustained grievous injury in the neck after being gored by a bull. He was referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said Raghu had suffered tracheal injury. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Six others were also referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for treatment. The remaining 21 were treated by a medical team at the venue, the sources added.

In Tiruchi district, 20 persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Malvai village near Kallakudi. As many as 582 bulls and 221 tamers took part.

Police sources said three among the injured — tamer, spectator and bull-owner — were referred to hospital. The remaining were treated at the venue.