Bull tamer succumbs to injuries

A 25-year-old bull tamer who sustained grievous injuries after being gored by a bull during a jallikattu event held at Lakshmanapatti village near Mathur in the district on March 8 succumbed to his injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Wednesday.

Police gave the name of the deceased as P. Tamilselvan (25) of Iniyanur near Tiruchi. Police sources said Tamilselvan sustained injuries on the left eyebrow after being gored by a bull during the event and was referred to the government hospital for treatment. The Mathur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.