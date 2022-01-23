Bull tamer succumbs to injuries

A 21-year-old bull tamer who took part in a jallikattu n Pallapatti on Saturday succumbed to injuries at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Sasi Gilbert from Dindigul was a construction worker who had travelled to Pallapatti to take part in the jallikattu. He was severely injured in the abdomen and was rushed to the Tiruchi GH, where he was under treatment.

According to official sources at the GH, it was found that there was severe damage to his lungs and he was bleeding. "A surgery was performed late on Saturday night, however, he could not be saved as the bleeding was excessive," a doctor said.

An autopsy would be conducted following which his remains would be handed over to the family members.

This is the third death during this year's jallikattu calendar in Tiruchi. A 24-year-old spectator at the Navalurkuttapattu jallikattu and a 29-year-old bull owner at Periya Suriyur had also succumbed to injuries.