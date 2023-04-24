April 24, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A bull tamer succumbed to injuries he sustained after being gored by a bull during a jallikattu organised at Seemanur village near Keeranur in the district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as A. Jayanth of Ichikamalaipatti village near Mathur in Pudukottai district. Police sources said one of the jallikattu bulls gored Jayanth in his face causing grievous injuries following which he was referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed later. The autopsy was completed on Monday and the body was handed over to his family. The Keeranur Police are investigating, said police sources.