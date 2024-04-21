ADVERTISEMENT

Bull tamer murdered by a gang in Lalgudi

April 21, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man attacked by a gang on polling day died on Sunday.

The police said G. Arun Raj from Matha Koil Street in Nannamangalam, Lalgudi, went to cast his vote on Friday when a gang from V.O.C. Nagar in Lalgudi, including S. Thayalan, 43, S. Honest Raj, 35, S. Prabhu, 30, A. Shankar, 36, and a few others allegedly assaulted him.

Arun was first admitted in Lalgudi Government Hospital and later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi where he died on Sunday. The police said there was enmity between Arun Raj and the accused. Recently, they clashed after Arun tamed a bull in a jallikattu and then again at a Tasmac shop in Lalgudi.

The Lalgudi police have registered a case based on a complaint from A. Flowrence Mary, wife of Arun Raj. All the accused were reported to be absconding and the search is on, the police said.

