GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bull tamer murdered by a gang in Lalgudi

April 21, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man attacked by a gang on polling day died on Sunday.

The police said G. Arun Raj from Matha Koil Street in Nannamangalam, Lalgudi, went to cast his vote on Friday when a gang from V.O.C. Nagar in Lalgudi, including S. Thayalan, 43, S. Honest Raj, 35, S. Prabhu, 30, A. Shankar, 36, and a few others allegedly assaulted him.

Arun was first admitted in Lalgudi Government Hospital and later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi where he died on Sunday. The police said there was enmity between Arun Raj and the accused. Recently, they clashed after Arun tamed a bull in a jallikattu and then again at a Tasmac shop in Lalgudi.

The Lalgudi police have registered a case based on a complaint from A. Flowrence Mary, wife of Arun Raj. All the accused were reported to be absconding and the search is on, the police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.