Bull tamer dies in hospital, day after he was injured at jallikattu event in Karur

The 21-year-old was gored in the face by a bull at a jallikattu in RT Malai village; at another jallikattu in Pudukottai district on Wednesday, 10 bull tamers were injured and treated at the venue

January 18, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A bull tamer, who lost his eye after a bull gored his face during a jallikattu event held at RT Malai village in Karur on Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the tamer, identified as P. Sivakumar (21) from Pallipatti near Thogaimalai, sustained severe injuries after being gored by a bull during the event. He was immediately rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi but died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning. His body was sent for an autopsy.

Another jallikattu event flagged off in Pudukottai district

As many as 10 bull tamers were injured in the jallikattu flagged off by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, in Vadamalapur village in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

The injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue. A total of 700 bulls were released into the arena during the six-hour-long event in which 300 tamers participated, said police sources.

