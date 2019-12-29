Bull rescued from well

A ’jallikattu’ bull was rescued from a well firefighters at Alathur near here on Sunday.

The animal was grazing when it accidentally fell into the nearly 20-foot deep well. The well had about five feet of water.

Acting on an alert call, a team of firefighters from Tiruchi station went to the spot to rescue the trapped animal. Since the well was of a small diameter, they lowered a ladder to reach near the bull, which was in a state of anxiety.

They took the bull owner to pacify the animal and managed to close its eyes with a towel. A rope was thereafter used to lift the animal safely out of the well. The entire operation lasted about 30 minutes and the animal did not sustain any injury, a firefighter said.