Bull rescued from well

A ’jallikattu’ bull was rescued from a well firefighters at Alathur near here on Sunday.
The animal was grazing when it accidentally fell into the nearly 20-foot deep well. The well had about five feet of water.
Acting on an alert call, a team of firefighters from Tiruchi station went to the spot to rescue the trapped animal. Since the well was of a small diameter, they lowered a ladder to reach near the bull, which was in a state of anxiety.
They took the bull owner to pacify the animal and managed to close its eyes with a towel. A rope was thereafter used to lift the animal safely out of the well. The entire operation lasted about 30 minutes and the animal did not sustain any injury, a firefighter said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.