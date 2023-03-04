Bull dies in freak mishap.

March 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A bull that participated in a jallikattu event held at Madhakottai on the outskirts of Thanjavur died after it slipped and fell into a dry bed of a waterway across Thanjavur-Tiruchi road on Saturday.

Around 700 bulls were registered for participation in the event in which more than 300 tamers took part. The deceased bull, which ran out of the venue abutting Tiruchi road, sprinted along the highway evading the attempts by its owner, Muthukumar of Venganur in Ariyalur district, and his friends to catch it. It fell into the dry bed and died on the spot, sources said.