Bulk waste generators flout December 1 deadline

Bulk waste generators such as restaurants and hotels in the city baulk at the prospect of having to process and dispose the solid waste generated in their establishments as per the Corporation’s directive even after the December 1 deadline fixed by the civic body.

The Corporation, based on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, published by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has asked the bulk waste generators, generating more than 100 kgs of waste to manage it on their own. The bulk waste generators will have to segregate the waste into bio-degradable, non-biodegradable and domestic hazardous waste in suitable bins. They will then have to process the biodegradable waste on their premises and develop a system to reuse the product of the process – compost or biogas.

Following the recent rains, the hoteliers' associations had approached the city corporation requesting an extension of a few days. Although the work has begun it will be enforced by the end of this week, says S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner. “Several deadlines have passed. We organised a meeting for commercial establishments before December 1 and explained what is required of them. Although several have been able to make the change, some hotel owners are resisting it. There will be no more extensions,” he said. Several hospitals and hostels have been doing a good job. The commercial establishments must focus on reducing their waste. Taking active steps to segregate waste will help in managing it too, he added.

G. Renganathan, president, Tiruchi District Hotels Association said that although they are willing to comply with the Corporation directive, the cost of the machines, its maintenance and other expenditure is too high. “Some hotels have set up machines costing ₹10-15 lakh. The cost of its repair and maintenance will also be high. There is also a need to find a vendor or someone who will use the compost. Designated space also needs to be identified for the machinery to be placed, which is difficult for us,” he said.

The association is also seeking the civic body's help in assigning a space to dump waste. “In cities like Madurai, a specific place has been demarcated for the bulk waste generators to dump their waste. The commercial establishments pay the truck charges and labour wages,” Mr. Renganathan said.