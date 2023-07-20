HamberMenu
Buildings for sub agricultural extension centres opened

July 20, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four new buildings for sub agriculture extension centres were declared open by Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday.

The buildings were constructed at an estimated cost of ₹38 lakh each with financial assistance from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Minister inaugurated the buildings for the centres at Manganallur in Kuthalam taluk, Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai taluk and Erukattancherry-Poraiyar and Thirumangalam in Tharangambadi taluk.

He also declared open a new four-classroom block built at Panchayat Union Middle School at Manganallur. The building was constructed at a cost of ₹38 lakh.

MLAs Nivedha M. Murugan, M. Paneerselvam and S. Rajkumar, Collector A. P. Mahabharathi and other officials were present.

