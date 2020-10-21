Building inaugurated

TIRUCHI

21 October 2020 18:17 IST

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the golden jubilee building of the Department of Chemical Engineering at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi. Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson, Board of Governors, NIT-T; the Director Mini Shaji Thomas; and Department Head Meera Sheriffa Begum were present.

Constructed at a cost of around ₹ 7.65 crores, it houses furnished seminar hall, modelling and simulation laboratory, 13 research laboratories with networking facility, two analytical labs to accommodate 10 sophisticated analytical equipment with power back up and furnished faculty room.

The minister congratulated NIT-T for its top-level rankings and registering other achievements including filing of patents and fostering of start-ups. Referring to NIT-T’s success in training rural students to crack JEE and secure admission in the institution, he mooted adoption of rural students for expediting progress of the country. He said the way the old students of NITs were showing their commitment to society post their education was a matter of pride. The building will be the foundation for the Swarniya Bharat project, he said, and invited NIT-T to be a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Unnat Bharat, and Sudesh Bharat projects as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bhat said the National Education Policy will enable NIT-T to achieve greater heights. The education policy was vibrant and sustainable for creating a knowledge society imparting high quality education to all and creating a multi-disciplinary forum for NITs. Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas spoke.