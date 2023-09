September 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thanjavur Corporation officials levied a fine of ₹10,000 on the owner of an under-construction building in Daniel Thomas Nagar on Tuesday as the premises was found to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

According to the civic body release, the breeding of mosquitoes was noticed at the construction site when the officials were carrying out dengue awareness campaign and inspection in the area.