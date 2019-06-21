Building for yoga training soon

Tamil University will construct a new building on Medical College Road to conduct yoga classes for the general public and students.

Disclosing this at the International Day of Yoga celebration held at Karikal Cholan Auditorium on the university campus on Friday, Vice-Chancellor G. Balasubramanian said the building would be constructed in about three months and around 200 people could be trained in yoga in one session at the new facility. The State government had sanctioned ₹10 lakh for starting the Yoga Centre in the Philosophy Department and experienced trainers were appointed, he said.