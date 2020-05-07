Builders hope COVID-19 impact will be a passing phase

The COVID 19 lockdown impact will be a passing phase, builders in the city hope.

“Tiruchi has always been a need-based market for buyers of land and buildings. The sales may be slow, but the demand is not likely to diminish in the post-COVID 19 scenario,” according to S. Anand, Managing Director, Jeyam Builders. Mr. Anand saw positives for the construction industry from the restrictions on extension and issue of H-1B visa by the United States.

In all likelihood, many working abroad will choose to return and settle down in India, in view of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 virus.

The initiative taken by the State Government to attract investments from MNCs unwilling to go to China is also a sound augury for the revival of the construction sector, said Mr. Anand, who was earlier the president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tiruchi.

As for Tiruchi, the need for high-rise housing structures has not yet arisen. The trend in urban parts is still ground plus four-floor structure. Builders say that the cost of land or buildings has not gone down at any point of time. There may be stagnancy in business, but the cost always keep rising. It does make sense for Non-Resident Indians to invest in houses in cities that are closest to the villages they belong to.

“It may not be proper to compare the difference between the interest returns on cash deposits to the rent accruing from buildings. The continuous escalation in the value of the property has to be factored in when it comes to investing in houses,” said a contractor, who is constructing a house at Win Nagar on the outskirts for an Indian professional employed in Malaysia.

“For instance, the cost of construction was only in the range of ₹700 to 800 per square foot eight years ago. But, now, it has gone past the ₹1,800 mark. Also, the rent is revised from time to time. Most of all, the sense of security in owing a property is far more than holding a huge bank deposit,” he said.