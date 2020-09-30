Builders float new forum

TIRUCHI

30 September 2020 20:05 IST

A group of builders have launched the Confederation of Affordable Housing and Real Estate Promoters Association of Tamil Nadu (CAP)to raise awareness of affordable housing among small builders and take up issues relating to the sector.

The confederation will seek to sensitise small builders to the need to adhere to guidelines, avoid deviations from approved plans, ensure quality and also help them avail concessions.

It will also seek to help them follow the rules under RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) regime, said Prabhakar, State general secretary of CAP.

The confederation will seek to ensure that low-income and middle-income groups fully benefited from the PMAY scheme and has access to affordable and quality houses. Issues relating to the sector and affordable housing will be taken up with the government for smooth resolution.

A large number of builders are engaged in executing up to 20 residential units in Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai suburbs, said Puhazhendi, State president, CAP.