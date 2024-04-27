GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Builders’ demands will be considered, says K.N. Nehru

April 27, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru congratulates R. Manoharan who assumed charge as president of CREDAI Tiruchirapalli on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru congratulates R. Manoharan who assumed charge as president of CREDAI Tiruchirapalli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said the demands of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) will be taken up for consideration, including tuning up the approval process in a single window system.

He was speaking at the Credai Tiruchirapalli investiture ceremony where new office-bearers for 2024-26 along with new chairman R.S. Ravi and new president R. Manoharan assumed charge.

Mr. Nehru said new developments were happening around Tiruchi. “We are determined to complete the ongoing development projects in the district within this year,” he said.

Office-bearers, including M. Ilamurugan, secretary, A. Nazurudeen, vice-president, N. Mohamed Ibrahim, joint secretary, and B. Muruganantham, treasurer, were present.

S. Sridharan, vice-president - south zone Credai, R. Ilangovan, State president of Credai Tamil Nadu, P. Ravichandran, State Secretary of Credai Tamil Nadu and M. Anbazhagan, Mayor of Tiruchi, were present.

