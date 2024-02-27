Builders and engineers stage protest against fixing of prices m.sand, p.sand by syndicate

February 27, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Builders, engineers, government contractors and promoters on Tuesday staged a demonstration in Tiruchi, protesting against the syndicate in fixation of prices of m.sand, p.sand and blue metals.

Members of 13 associations, who were associated with the construction industry, took part in the protest held in front of the Collector’s Office under the banner of the Builder’s Associations of India (BAI).

R.B.S. Mani, chairman, Builder’s Association of India, Tiruchi Centre, presided over the demonstration. They raised slogans demanding the State government to stem the rise in prices of m.sand and p.sand.

Mr. Mani said the prices of m.sand, p.sand and blue metal had gone up by three times within a short period. The stone crusher operators, who owned stone quarries across the State including Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai, had hiked the prices by forming syndicates. The hike in prices of products of stone quarries was unprecedented. They had gone up by 25% within a month. The price of a lorry load of m-sand (four units) had gone up to ₹22,000 from ₹18,000 in December. Similarly, the price of one load of P-sand had gone up to ₹27,000 from ₹22,000 in December.

He said the stone quarry owners, by forming a syndicate,were creating artificial scarcity for m.sand and p.sand. They refused to load m.sand between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. which forced lorry drivers to wait for hours for their turn. There was no need for such a practice. It was intended to create artificial scarcity. The price rise had hit the construction industry hard. Despite bringing it to the notice of the State government, there was no action to control the price rise.

Pudukottai

Members of the Builders Association of India, Pudukottai Centre, staged a demonstration in Pudukottai town opposing the steep hike in the prices of M-sand, P-sand and blue metal. The demonstration led by the BAI, Pudukottai Centre chairman V.D. Thamarai Selvan was held near the old bus stand.

The association urged the State government to create a regulatory authority to control the prices of mineral products.

