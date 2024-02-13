Builders and contractors threaten to abstain from tendering process

February 13, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Builder’s Association of India (BAI), Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday threatened to abstain from participating in tenders for government projects if the State government failed to rein in prices of m.sand, p.sand and blue metal.

M. Ayyappan, State chairman, and R. Subramani, chairman, BAI, Tiruchi, told reporters here that the prices of m.sand, p.sand and blue metal had gone up by three times within a short period. The stone crusher operators, who own stone quarries across the State including Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai, had hiked the prices by forming syndicates. The hike in prices of products of stone quarries was unprecedented. They had gone up by 25% within a month. The price of a lorry load of m-sand (four units) had gone up to ₹22,000 from ₹18,000 in December. Similarly, the price of one load of P-sand had gone up to ₹27,000 from ₹22,000 in December.

Similarly, they said that attempts were made to create artificial demand for m.sand and p.sand by the stone crusher operators. Until recently, lorry operators could load m.sand and p.sand round the clock at stone crushers. However, the stone crusher associations had come out with an announcement that quarry products would only be allowed to load only during day time.

The price rise had altered the equation of builders, contractors and engineers, who were awarded government contracts or taken up various building projects. The impact had already been felt by them. Memorandums were submitted to the State government, seeking its immediate intervention to control the price rise. But, no action was taken. Hence, it had been decided to organise a dawn-to-dusk fast in Chennai before February 20. If the problems were not solved, the BAI members would not take part in tendering process to get any government projects, Mr. Ayyappan said.

Mr. Subramani said the steep price rise had hit the construction industry hard in Tiruchi. Trucks and lorries could not load more than one load per day due to the artificial demand for m.sand and p.sand at stone quarries.

