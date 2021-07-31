‘Build dormitory at Old Bus Stand complex’

31 July 2021 16:49 IST

Thanjavur

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Union (CRC Labour Union) affiliated to the AITUC has sought a dormitory for the transport corporation employees at the Old Bus Stand complex, which is being remodelled under the Smart City Project.

In a memorandum submitted to the Thanjavur Corporation, the implementing agency of the Union Government’s Smart City Project, the CRC Labour Union has stated that around 110 buses were being operated daily from the TNSTC Thanjavur Town Depots I and II daily.

Nearly 450 employees, including the bus crew persons of around 420, were serving in these two depots in two shifts, it claimed and demanded that a separate room with toilet facilities should be provided to the TNSTC employees to take rest during breaks between services, check and verify ticket sales and other works relating to the operation of the Corporation buses.