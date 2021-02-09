09 February 2021 19:18 IST

TIRUCHI

Representatives of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu and the Tiruchi-Thanjai NH67 Salai Virivakka Panikalal Bathikapaduvor Kootammaippu (Federation of Persons Affected by Widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway) petitioned the Collector here on Tuesday demanding construction of an elevated corridor along the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway.

The organisations have suggested the construction of the elevated corridor to avoid displacement of a large number of property owners and traders due to land acquisition for the proposed service lanes planned to be laid between Ariyamangalam Palpannai and Thuvakudi, a distance of 14.5 km.

Ve. Govindarajalu, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, along with the federation coordinators, R.M.Ravisankar and M.Samsudeen, presented the petition to Collector S.Sivarasu.

The livelihood of a large number of property owners and businessmen would be affected due to the land acquisition. Businesses built over several years of toil and investment would be brought to a nought, they contended and urged the district administration to take steps to build an elevated corridor without affecting the livelihood of any person.