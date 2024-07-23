Budget receives mixed reactions from industry

The Union Budget has evoked mixed reactions from the industrial forums in the central districts. While some of positive measures to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), was welcomed, there are voices of rumblings among the textile manufacturers and exporters.

Skill training for one crore workers with a stipend of Rs.5,000, collateral free loan for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, priority for the labour intensive industries were among the announcements that have received well among the entrepreneurs.

P. Rajappa, president, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, said that the announcement of collateral free loans to buy machinery would boost the small and tiny industries. It would help them to update the machineries. Similarly, the announcement on setting up of 12 industrial parks would also support the industrialists to set up their units.

N. Kanagasabapathy, president, Export Import Federation, Tiruchi and Defence Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said that there were many announcements in favour of rejuvenating the small and medium scale industries. There were announcements to boost the infrastructure and enhance the skill of workers. However, it was to be noted that several announcements, which were announced in the earlier budgets, had remained only in paper. The industrial bodies hoped that the new announcements would be made into reality.

While welcoming the budget in general, P. Gopalakrishnan, president, Karur Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that it was disappointing that no announcements were made to boost the textile sector. Many representations were given to the Finance Ministry, detailing the needs of the textile sector. But, no announcements were made. However, since many textile manufacturing units were categorised under MSMEs, it was expected that some of the positive announcements in favour of MSMEs would also support the textile sector in general.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan added that the budget did not have any specific announcement for Tamil Nadu. But several other States were given specific announcements.

