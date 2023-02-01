Budget provisions draw mixed response in Tiruchi

February 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Budget 2023 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday drew mixed reactions from residents, who expressed concern over rising costs that could negate the benefits of the new tax exemptions.

As envisaged by the new budget, those earning up to ₹7 lakh per year will be exempt from paying taxes. The number of tax slabs has been reduced to five.

However, the new base exemption limit has not met with much approval. “Instead of raising it to ₹7 lakh, the Finance Minister ought to have raised it to ₹8 lakh per annum, because this figure has been fixed as the ceiling for the economically weaker sections. The government cannot declare a section as economically weak and still expect it to pay income tax,” S. Pushpavanam, Secretary, Tiruchi chapter of Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu.

Others felt that the exemption masked higher costs of other financial instruments like bank loans.

“Though the waiver is welcome from the employees’ perspective, salaried workers who have taken out home loans, may have to shell out more for their instalments. Those who were paying 7.2% interest a few months ago for instance, will now have to pay 9.65%. This is something the government should rethink,” Mohamed Bilal, project leader at an IT firm in Tiruchi said.

The budget seems to have left out senior citizens and persons with disability (PwD), said former professor David Sydney Basil. “The adjustments suit those who are still in the earning bracket, because it may attract more people to pay taxes under the new regime. But the benefits of the old regime that could be availed by PwD and pensioners who depend on savings for their monthly expenses are not available in the new regime. This disregards the diversity of the Indian workforce and the sacrifices made by earlier generations,” he said.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) still have to factor in a high goods and services tax (GST) along with their regular budget outlay. “The consumer goods sector is already under pressure from e-commerce retailers who sell the same gadgets at a lower price. As an offline store owner, I have to pay at least 25% of my income towards GST and tax payments, thereby reducing my profit margin to just 3%. Big corporates can afford to slash prices to justify their sales target, but this is not possible for MSMEs,” said S. Saravanan, proprietor, Sun Computers.

On the brighter side, M.A. Aleem, neurologist, said that the higher cost of cigarettes would help to create a healthy younger generation. “The announcement of 157 nursing colleges in this budget will definitely increase nurse-patient ratio and improve our healthcare indices,” he said.