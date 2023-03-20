ADVERTISEMENT

Budget for overall development: Thanjavur Chamber of Commerce

March 20, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thanjavur, has hailed the Tamil Nadu government budget as a budget for an overall development.

In a statement released here on Monday, the CCI president P. Maravarman hailed the reduction in the registration fee to 2% and the interim arrangement of reverting back to the guideline value that was in vogue prior to June 9, 2017, for calculation of property value, till the new committee formed for the revision of guideline values comes out with its proposal. He claimed that the measure would help check the infusion of black money.

He also welcomed the allocation of ₹ 1000 crore for industrial promotion and enhanced allocation of ₹ 5000 crore to be released as subsidies to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US