Budget for overall development: Thanjavur Chamber of Commerce

March 20, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thanjavur, has hailed the Tamil Nadu government budget as a budget for an overall development.

In a statement released here on Monday, the CCI president P. Maravarman hailed the reduction in the registration fee to 2% and the interim arrangement of reverting back to the guideline value that was in vogue prior to June 9, 2017, for calculation of property value, till the new committee formed for the revision of guideline values comes out with its proposal. He claimed that the measure would help check the infusion of black money.

He also welcomed the allocation of ₹ 1000 crore for industrial promotion and enhanced allocation of ₹ 5000 crore to be released as subsidies to the public.