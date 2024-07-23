Budget evokes mixed response from farmers

The Union Budget 2024-25 is viewed as a mixed bag by the farming community at large, with a section of farmers expressing disappointment over absence of announcements on some of their prominent demands such as providing legal guarantee to minimum support price, GST exemption for agricultural produce and hike in PM Kisan Scheme assistance.

The Budget announcements on initiating one crore farmers across the country into natural farming in two years; establishment of 10,000 bio-input resource centres; release of 109 new high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of 32 crops; and creation of Digital Public Infrastructure, covering farmers and their lands in three years and digital crop survey in 400 districts were welcomed by farmers representatives.

“These are welcome measures though the Budget largely oriented towards the development of the few states such as Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” observed Mahadhanapuram V.Rajaram, president, Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association.

“The digitalisation is a welcome initiative. But for doubling farm income, it is essential to increase production and productivity through the promotion of high technology. There has been attempt to check the rapid urbanisation through conversion of agricultural lands either. The allocation for agriculture sector should be doubled,” observed Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu.

He also regretted that there was no move to support value addition and food processing industries. Agro based industries should be exempt from GST.

“Expectations on issues such as providing legal backing to MSP, GST exemption for agricultural produce and and increase in the assistance given to farmers under the PM Kisan Scheme have not been met. But we welcome the allocation of ₹1.52 lakh crore for the agriculture sector,” said N.Veerasekaran, state secretary, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam.

Expressing disappointment over the Budget, Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, said there was nothing for farmers in it. “There is no word about the inter-linking of national rivers. Despite being severely affected by floods last year, Tamil Nadu has not been given any relief by the Centre. Tamil Nadu has been completely neglected in the Budget,” Mr.Sivasuriyan said.