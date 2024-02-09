Budding artists showcase their talent

February 09, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KARUR

Students from various schools gave expression to their creativity on civic and environmental topics during the finals of the inter-school painting competition organised by Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu In School here on Friday.

The contest was held in three categories – Juniors (Standards VI to VIII); Seniors (Standards IX and X) and Super Seniors (Plus One and Plus Two). The students were selected based on their entries sent in for the preliminary round in which 517 students from 31 schools had participated. About 275 students from 23 schools participated in the finals.

Participants were required to express their creativity on any one of the given topics at the on-the-spot contest on Friday. The topics for Juniors were “Save water, live green” and “Stop plastic pollution”.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Seniors, the topics were “Garbage collection in my street” and “Say no to water pollution”. Contestants in Super Seniors category were asked to paint on the topics of “Compost from kitchen waste” or “My dream – clean and green Karur”.

The following were the top three prize winners in each category:

Juniors: T. Ilakkiya, P.M.G. Higher Secondary School (HSS); A, Varsha, Shri Vijayalakshmi Vidhyalaya International School, and S. Mowlisha, Kongu Vellalar Matric HSS.

Seniors: S. Subarshana, Government Girls HSS, Car Street, Karur; S.K. Nikhila, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya; and T. Thendral Arasi, P.M.G.HSS.

Super Seniors: M. Sathana, Pasupatheeswarar Municipal Girls HSS, S. Harshanchly, and S.S. Harithanjali, Government Girls HSS, Car Street, Karur.

Seven consolation prizes were given under each category. Mayor V. Kavitha Ganesan distributed prizes to the winners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT