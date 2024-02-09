GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budding artists showcase their talent

February 09, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the painting competition organised by Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu In School in Karur on Friday.

Winners of the painting competition organised by Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu In School in Karur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students from various schools gave expression to their creativity on civic and environmental topics during the finals of the inter-school painting competition organised by Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu In School here on Friday.

The contest was held in three categories – Juniors (Standards VI to VIII); Seniors (Standards IX and X) and Super Seniors (Plus One and Plus Two). The students were selected based on their entries sent in for the preliminary round in which 517 students from 31 schools had participated. About 275 students from 23 schools participated in the finals.

Participants were required to express their creativity on any one of the given topics at the on-the-spot contest on Friday. The topics for Juniors were “Save water, live green” and “Stop plastic pollution”.

For Seniors, the topics were “Garbage collection in my street” and “Say no to water pollution”. Contestants in Super Seniors category were asked to paint on the topics of “Compost from kitchen waste” or “My dream – clean and green Karur”.

The following were the top three prize winners in each category:

Juniors: T. Ilakkiya, P.M.G. Higher Secondary School (HSS); A, Varsha, Shri Vijayalakshmi Vidhyalaya International School, and S. Mowlisha, Kongu Vellalar Matric HSS.

Seniors: S. Subarshana, Government Girls HSS, Car Street, Karur; S.K. Nikhila, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya; and T. Thendral Arasi, P.M.G.HSS.

Super Seniors: M. Sathana, Pasupatheeswarar Municipal Girls HSS, S. Harshanchly, and S.S. Harithanjali, Government Girls HSS, Car Street, Karur.

Seven consolation prizes were given under each category. Mayor V. Kavitha Ganesan distributed prizes to the winners.

