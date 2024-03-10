Budding artists showcase their talent at painting contest in Tiruchi

March 10, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The regional level finals of the JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition, in association with The Hindu Young World, was held at the Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The event was open in three categories — Sub-Junior (classes III to V), Junior (classes VI to VIII) and Senior (classes IX to XII). The qualifiers were given three topics on the spot to paint their imagination and creativity.

The competition offered a range of topics such as “Living in a colourful castle,” “Home sweet home,” and “Caring for our animal friends” for sub juniors. Juniors picked one of the three topics of “Candyland adventure,” “My talking pet,” and “Happy eco-future.”

Children in senior category expressed themselves through themes such as “Enchanted forest,” “My imaginary friends,” and “Celebrating differences.”

P. Lakshana, a Class IV student of Montfort School, Kattur, won the first prize in the sub-junior category. M. Sadhana from RSK Higher Secondary School won the second prize, and S. Logajanani from Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School bagged the third prize.

In the junior category, R.A. Nandhini, a student of Class XI from Equitas Gurukul Matriculation School, Karur, bagged the first prize. K. Mariyappan from Sacred Heart School, Mathur, won the second prize, and L.V. Dharshika from Star School, Karur, bagged the third prize.

While in the senior category, P.M. Rakshithha, a Class VIII student from Amrita Vidyalayam, Srirangam, bagged the first prize. M. Pranav from Velammal Bodhi Campus, Kumbakonam, won the second prize, and Azhagan from Sri Vignesh Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School bagged the third prize.

The toppers in each category received trophies, medals, and certificates. They have now qualified for the national finale, which will be held virtually. About seven students from each category were awarded consolation prizes and certificates.

K. Arunabalan, art master of a government higher secondary school in Tiruchi, was the judge at the event. K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, and S. Aparna, Director of the institution, were the special guest at the prize distribution event.

The event witnessed the participation of about 189 school students from Classes III to XII. At the preliminary round (school level), 4,773 students from 43 schools participated.

