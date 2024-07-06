BSP cadre court arrest in Tiruvarur

A group of members of Bahujan Samaj Party, Tiruvarur district unit, on Saturday courted arrest after staging a road roko demonstration condemning the killing of their State president, K. Armstrong, in Chennai on Friday.

The demonstrators, who assembled near the railway junction, blocked the road leading to the town from Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Road and raised slogans condemning the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

The demonstrators led by district unit president Rajapandi were arrested by police, sources said.

