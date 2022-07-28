Brothers electrocuted

Two brothers died after they suffered electric shock when they came into contact with a live wire that had snapped from an electric post at Melaseedevimangalam village near Manachanallur in the district on Thursday. Police gave the names of the deceased as Aravan and his younger brother Marimuthu.

The brothers were on their way to a temple passing through a farm land when they inadvertently stepped on a live wire that had snapped from the electric post and were electrocuted. The Manachanallur Police have registered a case, said police sources.