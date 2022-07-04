Brothers drown in Grand Anicut Canal

Dinesh (21) and Rajesh (18), brothers hailing from Tharanallur in Tiruchi district, drowned in the Grand Anicut Canal at Ooranipuram near Orathanadu on Monday.

According to police, they came to Ooranipuram to attend a function at their relatives house. They went for a bath in the Grand Anicut Canal on Monday afternoon where Rajesh, who did not knew swimming, drowned in the waters, Dinesh who attempted to save his brother was also washed away.

On receiving the information from public, the Karambakudi Fire Station personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved Dinesh’s body by evening. Search is on for Rajesh’s body, Thiruvonam police said.