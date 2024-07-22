Brother allegedly kills sibling with mother’s assistance

A man was allegedly murdered by his brother following an argument between the two on Sunday night. Both the accused and his mother, who allegedly helped cover up the crime, were arrested by police on Monday.

In the early hours of Monday, locals discovered an auto rickshaw in the Kollidam bridge with the body of a young man with multiple injuries. On being alerted, the Srirangam police sent the body for postmortem.

CCTV footages showed that the auto rickshaw belonged to Thameemun Ansari, 33, from Bheema Nagar. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Ansari’s brother, Saiyad Abudahir, 29, was allegedly responsible for the murder. Abudahir was assisted by their mother, Parveen Banu, 48, in the cover-up.

Initially, Abudahir intended to dispose of the body in the Kollidam River. However, due to increased vehicle traffic, he left the body on the bridge instead.

Ansari, struggling with alcohol addiction and marital issues, reportedly had frequent disputes with his family over money for alcohol.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Ansari demanded more money for alcohol from his mother. In a turn of events as Abudahir attacked Ansari with a sickle, striking him on the head. After Ansari fell, Abudahir strangled him with an electric wire.

The Srirangam police have filed a case and arrested Saiyad Abudahir and Parveen Banu. Further investigations are underway.

