GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brother allegedly kills sibling with mother’s assistance

Published - July 22, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was allegedly murdered by his brother following an argument between the two on Sunday night. Both the accused and his mother, who allegedly helped cover up the crime, were arrested by police on Monday.

In the early hours of Monday, locals discovered an auto rickshaw in the Kollidam bridge with the body of a young man with multiple injuries. On being alerted, the Srirangam police sent the body for postmortem.

CCTV footages showed that the auto rickshaw belonged to Thameemun Ansari, 33, from Bheema Nagar. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Ansari’s brother, Saiyad Abudahir, 29, was allegedly responsible for the murder. Abudahir was assisted by their mother, Parveen Banu, 48, in the cover-up.

Initially, Abudahir intended to dispose of the body in the Kollidam River. However, due to increased vehicle traffic, he left the body on the bridge instead.

Ansari, struggling with alcohol addiction and marital issues, reportedly had frequent disputes with his family over money for alcohol.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Ansari demanded more money for alcohol from his mother. In a turn of events as Abudahir attacked Ansari with a sickle, striking him on the head. After Ansari fell, Abudahir strangled him with an electric wire.

The Srirangam police have filed a case and arrested Saiyad Abudahir and Parveen Banu. Further investigations are underway.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.