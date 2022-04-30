Bronze statue of Adaikala Matha erected at Elakurichi shrine

A 53-foot-high bronze statue of Adaikala Matha has been installed at Adaikala Madha Shrine at Elakurichi established by Veeramamunivar in Ariyalur district.

The commencement of the 291st festival was marked by the inauguration of the Adaikala Matha statue on Saturday. The statue stands on a 18-foot-high pedestal at Rosary Park.

“Nearly 18,000 kg of bronze, contributed by devotees, has been used for making the statue,” said Fr. Lourdusamy, former parish priest of the church.

A thin gold plate would cover the face of the Adaikala Matha, and devotees contributed about 2.5 kg of gold for the purpose, he said.

Rev. Fr. Suvakkin, parish priest of the church, said the statue was initiated by Fr. Lourdusamy in 2011, and the sculptors in Swamimalai created the bronze statue at a cost of ₹1.7 crore in 10 years.

The annual festival of the shrine began with the hoisting of the flag by Rev. Fr. Antonisamy, Bishop of Kumbakonam, and Rev. Fr. Arulselvam Rayappan, Bishop of Salem.

Thousands of devotees from all over the world gathered at the shrine to witness the flag hoisting and car festival, as a part of the nine-day novena.