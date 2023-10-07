HamberMenu
Broken stone sculpture recovered from Grand Anicut Canal in Thanjavur

October 07, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A broken stone sculpture of a woman deity was recovered from the Grand Anicut Canal near the Big Temple, here on Friday.

According to sources, the three-feet long sculpture on the GA Canal bed was noticed by the locals on Friday afternoon who subsequently alerted the police and the Revenue officials. The Thanjavur West police and Revenue Officials seized the sculpture and moved it to the Thanjavur Taluk Office.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India officials maintaining the Big Temple arrived and after inspecting the object said it might be one of the several such stone sculptures embedded on the wall of the Fort encompassing the Big Temple. It could have dislodged and fell into the canal, they said.

