Broken pipes leave drinking water supply in disarray in Deenadayalu Nagar, Mullai Vasal

Residents of Deenadayalu Nagar and Mullai Vasal near Tiruverumbur have complained of frequent disruptions in water supply as the distribution lines have been broken by earthmovers deployed for the underground drainage work.

About 160 families live in Deendayalu Nagar and Mullai Vasal.

“We haven’t received drinking water for two weeks and such disruptions are frequent. When we get supply, the water is discoloured. Water pipes getting broken is a common occurrence, but when we complain, Corporation officials blame us,” said Mohammed Fayas, a resident of Deenadayalu Nagar.

Residents of Mullai Vasal said at times they had to pool in money to fix the broken pipes. “A water pipe broke in the area a couple of weeks ago. Finally, we were able to fix it only after members from the association pooled in money to fix it as our petitions to the Corporation fell on deaf ears,” said R. Swaminathan, a resident.

When contacted by The Hindu, a senior official of the Tiruchi City Corporation said that he would look into the matter at the earliest.

