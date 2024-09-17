GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Broken pipes leave drinking water supply in disarray in Deenadayalu Nagar, Mullai Vasal

Residents say the pipes were broken by earthmovers deployed for carrying out the underground drainage work; whatever little supply they get is of discoloured water

Published - September 17, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Deenadayalu Nagar and Mullai Vasal near Tiruverumbur have complained of frequent disruptions in water supply as the distribution lines have been broken by earthmovers deployed for the underground drainage work. 

About 160 families live in Deendayalu Nagar and Mullai Vasal.

“We haven’t received drinking water for two weeks and such disruptions are frequent. When we get supply, the water is discoloured. Water pipes getting broken is a common occurrence, but when we complain, Corporation officials blame us,” said Mohammed Fayas, a resident of Deenadayalu Nagar. 

Residents of Mullai Vasal said at times they had to pool in money to fix the broken pipes.  “A water pipe broke in the area a couple of weeks ago. Finally, we were able to fix it only after members from the association pooled in money to fix it as our petitions to the Corporation fell on deaf ears,” said R. Swaminathan, a resident. 

When contacted by The Hindu, a senior official of the Tiruchi City Corporation said that he would look into the matter at the earliest.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.