Broken pipeline causes flooding on Woraiyur road

A huge amount of drinking water went waste on Mettu Street in Woraiyur on Thursday as a pipeline was damaged by an earth mover.

While motorists managed to navigate, the slushy stretch, it was a nightmare for pedestrians as they had to avoid potholes and puddles.

The breach in the pipeline was quite close to the water tank owned by the Tiruchi Corporation in the area.. “The breakage occurred due to the underground drainage project taken up by the Corporation. The earthmovers seem to have dug up the area and hit the existing network. A new pipe will have to be placed soon,” a resident told The Hindu.

“It is a pity that precious drinking water is being wasted like this,” said Vignesh Hariharanathan, whose family has been residing in Mettu Street for over three decades. “Those who don’t have water supply in their homes are struggling since morning (to get water), because they have to pump it manually. Many of the people here are daily wage earners; they have been forced to queue up for water when they could have started their working day.”

When notified, Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman said that the issue would be resolved at the earliest.