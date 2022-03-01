British-era Tanjore Union Club sealed

It failed to produce documents to prove that it is a registered body.

Revenue officials on Tuesday sealed the premises of Tanjore Union Club, instituted in the British era, as the club authorities failed to produce documents substantiating that it is a registered body.

According to sources, a few months ago, Thanjavur Corporation had issued an eviction notice to the club, housing a library on its premises, after ascertaining that the 99-year land lease agreement with the club had lapsed. However, the club authorities moved the court objecting to the eviction notice.

Meanwhile, a fortnight ago, the Revenue Department had sent a letter to the club authorities asking them to clarify whether it was registered and a licence was obtained as per the Tamil Nadu Places of Public Resorts Act, 1888, or not. It had also directed the club to produce the licence, if obtained, on or before February 25.

Responding to the letter, the club authorities had said no such document was available with them to substantiate that the club was registered under the Act.

Hence, a team of officials, led by Additional Collector (Revenue) N.O. Sukhaputra, arrived at the club on Tuesday morning and sealed it.

Preserve library

Meanwhile, a group of eminent people in Thanjavur have exhorted the district administration to ensure that the thousands of books available in the library be preserved for posterity. Stating that the building constructed by the British remained strong, the legal advisor to Makkal Nalaperavai, V. Jeevakumar, demanded the initiation of steps for proper maintenance of the library at the present building itself.