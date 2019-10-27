Brisk sale at Manapparai cattle shandy

The Wednesday cattle shandy at Manapparai registered a huge sale of sheep and goats for the festive feast.

The shandy, which is known for trading of cows and bulls, witnessed the arrival of a large number of sheep and goats from different parts of the State including Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Theni districts.

According to market sources, the arrival of goats registered a two-fold increase this week. As against 500 goats, more than 1,000 were brought for sale on Wednesday.

Expecting a good price on account of Deepavali, farmers joined regular traders in bringing goats to the shandy. As expected, the sale of sheep and goats came to a close within three hours.

“There was a great demand for goats this week. They sold like hot cakes as meat merchants vied with one another to procure them for Deepavali sales,” said N. Ponnusamy, a cattle trader at Manapparai.

The traders witnessed the dynamics of demand and supply unfold before them this week more than any other time in the recent past.

Since the animals were in short supply, their prices shot up. For instance, a goat that weighed eight kg and was about six months old was picked up for ₹4,500 to ₹5,000, which is about ₹500 to ₹1,000 more than the normal price.

Lesser number of cattle

But the arrival of cows and bulls was less this week, the traders said.

On an average, the Manapparai shandy receives about 5,000 cows and bulls. But their numbers were just a little more than 1,000.

Traders say farmers prefer to raise cattle during the rainy season mainly due to emergence of green pastures.

The current trend will continue up to January. However, the demand for bulls trained for jaillikattu will rise in the next few weeks, Mr. Ponnusamy said.