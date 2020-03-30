Bringing food to the doorsteps of the visually impaired

The Commissionerate for the Welfare of Differently Abled has set up a helpline for persons with disabilities and through the helpline, officials in the district are arranging supply of grocery and food delivery for visually impaired people.

The District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran said that since the helpline number- 18004250111 was set up last week, they receive about 45 to 50 calls seeking help in purchasing groceries and other essentials. The helpline number is routed through the DDRO and revenue officials in the district, he said.

Mr. Ravichandran said that through various philanthropists in the city they were able to acquire donations and provide groceries for families across Tiruchi. “We have distributed rice, sugar, dal, palm oil and other necessities. But many requested cooked food,” Mr. Ravichandran said. With the help of city-based NGOs, food is now being provided, he added.

Over 600 visually impaired members, including their families, reside at a designated colony at Nagamangalam in Manikandam block of Tiruchi. As they live away from the city and due to the lockdown they were unable to get access to any shops, Mr. Ravichandran said.

Through Shri Foundation, an NGO, lunch was being provided to the residents in the colony. “A coordinator from the colony has been appointed and he takes the food from the volunteers and serves them at lunch time,” Mr. Ravichandran said.

Although transporting the food was initially a problem, the support of the Tiruchi City Police has encouraged them to continue, said M. Veerapan, a coordinator at the colony.

The residents are also being trained on the importance of hygiene and personal distancing. “It is difficult for a visually impaired person, especially those who are aged, to walk independently but it is important to keep clean at this time,” Mr. Veerappan said.

Donations to provide groceries continue to pour in Mr. Ravichandran said. “It is heartening to see that people want to help others in this testing time. We have acquired 300 kgs of rice, tamarind, semolina and will be distributing it soon with the help of volunteers,” he said.