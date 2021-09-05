Bring out the best in students, Minister tells teachers

Ariyalur

05 September 2021 20:41 IST

Minister for Backward Classes S. S. Sivasankar on Sunday urged teachers to work hard to improve the performance of students in the changed environment due to the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking at a function after giving away best teacher awards here, he said that COVID-19 pandemic had brought significant changes in the teaching and learning methods. It had caused a challenging environment for all stakeholders of education. Taking into account the new challengers, the teachers should adapt themselves to bring out the best in the students.

Advertising

Advertising

K. Mozhiarasi, Principal, Government Teacher Education and Training Institute, Keelapalur, T. Inbarani, Headmistress, Government Higher Secondary School, Thirumanur, T. Pandian, physical education teacher, Government High School, Chinnavalayam, P. Alagudurai, painting teacher, Government Higher Secondary School, Elakurichi, A. Anthonysamy Chezhian, Principal, Monford Matric Higher Secondary School, P. Prema, Headmistress, Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School, Sivamurthy, Headmaster, Panchyayat Union School, Manappattur, L. Senguttuvan, teacher, Panchayat Union Middle School, Puduchavadi were awarded Dr. Radhakrishnan State award for best teachers on Teacher’s Day celebrations.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi and senior officials participated.