‘Bring body of overseas employee’

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
September 13, 2022 19:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Lakshmankudi and the family members of Muthukumaran (37) of Lakshmankudi took out a rally here on Tuesday urging the State government to initiate steps for bringing the body of Muthukumaran, who was allegedly murdered in Kuwait.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muthukumaran, engaged in vegetable trade at his native place, got employment in Kuwait through a private manpower agent and flew to Kuwait on September 3. On landing in Kuwait, Muthukumaran’s family claimed that he was deployed for a different work.

Aggrieved by the change in employment, Muthukumaran raised the issue with the manpower agent who reassured him that he would be employed in the job assured to him. Muthukumaran who spoke to his family after landing in Kuwait on September 5 did not contact his family thereafter. Efforts to contact him by his family members proved futile.

Meanwhile, two days ago Muthukumaran’s family received information that he was shot dead. Subsequently, his family members confirmed the information by checking with their contacts in Kuwait.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Muthukumaran’s family members submitted a memorandum to Koothanallur Tahsildar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app